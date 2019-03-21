Filippa K launches new web platform

Swedish brand Filippa K has launched its new website platform and design, after five months of development.

The difference between the old and the new website is, in addition to a new design, a faster loading time and a personal shopping experience that gives customers individual product recommendations.

As well as an increase in the available languages on the platform, it will offer six currencies and more than 70 different delivery destinations.

Filippa K is now based on ecommerce platform EPiServer Digital Experience Cloud.

It used external agency PWA frontend Avesia SCOPE to help develop the website. The company also invested in Apptus eSales, an ecommerce optimisation tool used for search, personalization and recommendations.

Filippa K declined to comment on the final cost of investment.

CCO Mikael Björklund and CTO Markus Lindberg: “We are very satisfied both with the technical solution, Episerver, and our solution provider Avensia. Both brands value and enable synergy, accelerating our brand while allowing us to also grow our own technical capacity internally.”

Filippa K was founded in 1993.

