Find your perfect job match at Drapers' online careers fair

Drapers is hosting an online careers fair in January to help industry professionals to discover new employment opportunities from the comfort of their own homes, or while on the move.
Drapers Your Fashion Future: Live! will allow people who are working in the fashion industry to find new job roles, connect with hiring managers, share their CVs and take part in confidential one-to-one online interviews.
Meanwhile, recruiters will have access to a mix of rising stars and high-profile, well-established talent across all sectors and levels of the industry, from buying and merchandising to C suite.
The event will take place from 11am to 3pm on 31 January 2019, and can be accessed via mobile, tablet or desktop.
