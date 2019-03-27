Findel rejects Sports Direct’s takeover bid

Home shopping retailer Findel has urged shareholders to reject Sports Direct’s offer to buy the company, as the bid “significantly undervalues” the group.

Sports Direct made a mandatory offer for the shares it does not already own in Fidel at a price of 161p per share.

In a note to shareholders, the Findel board said the offer “significantly undervalues the business and its future prospects” and asked them to reject it.

Ian Burke, chairman of Findel, said: “The Findel board believes that Sports Direct’s offer is highly opportunistic and significantly undervalues the group and its prospects. Sports Direct’s offer provides no compelling reason as to why 161p per share represents a fair price, especially given the operational and financial progress made in transforming the group into a market-leading online value retailer.

“As stated in its offer document, Sports Direct endorses the strategic plans that the Findel board is implementing, and is supportive of the Findel leadership team delivering these. It is against this backdrop that the board is unanimous in its recommendation that shareholders reject the offer and take no action.”