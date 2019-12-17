Fiorucci appoints menswear artistic director

Fletcher, who was recognised in Drapers’ 30 under 30 in 2018, launched his own label, Daniel W Fletcher, after graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2015.

In 2017, he was nominated for the LVMH prize and secured a place in department store Liberty’s revamped menswear department. He has also worked as a consultant for JW Anderson and leather goods designer at Louis Vuitton.

Fletcher will share his first collection for Fiorucci at London Fashion Week Men’s in January.

Fiorucci CEO Simon Backhouse said: “We are delighted to welcome Daniel to Fiorucci. Our ability to attract an individual of Daniel’s calibre is a real testament to the strength of the brand and our ambitions for growth.”

“It’s a great honour to have been asked to lead the new agenda of menswear for the iconic Fiorucci brand,” said Fletcher. “I’m very much looking forward to bringing back the components of culture and design that put the brand on the map in the sixties.”