Denim brand 7 For All Mankind is opening a new store at Westfield London in White City this weekend.

The 914 sq ft store stocks women’s and men’s denim and ready-to-wear collections.

The store interior is inspired by Los Angeles – the materials and colour palette are light in tone and highly polished, and feature marble and brass c-oordinated with wood. Technology will be an integral part of the shop. There will be video fit guides and phone charging docks as well as customised music and lighting control in the fitting rooms.

Francesca Toninato, CEO EMEA, said: “This opening is an important pillar in our growth plan in Europe with a focus on key world capitals such as London. Our announcement comes at an important time as our brand and organisation welcome Simon Spurr our newly appointed global creative director. The Westfield store is just one of the many steps we are taking to bring new energy and our heritage to our consumers and brand lovers.”