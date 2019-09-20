First look: A Bathing Ape’s Bapy comes to the UK

Japanese streetwear label A Bathing Ape will launch its contemporary womenswear sub-brand, Bapy, in the UK this month.

Described as blending Japanese heritage and Parisian chic, Bapy will be exclusively available at Selfridges and is signal of the brand’s larger ambitions in the UK.

The womenswear brand offers clothing and accessories, retailing from £85 for tote bags to £1,150 for a leather jacket. Bapy was launched in 2001 but relaunched last year with a more elegant, feminine handwriting. Key pieces from the autumn 19 collection include graphic print T-shirts and sweatshirts, colour-block knitwear in pastel tones and sports-inspired outerwear.

A Bathing Ape was founded in 1993 by Japanese DJ, designer and entrepreneur Nigo.