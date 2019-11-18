First Look: A new home for Fred Perry in NYC

British heritage brand Fred Perry has opened the doors to its new US flagship in New York City’s Soho district.

The 700 sq ft store is located at 483 Broome Street. As well as Fred Perry’s latest collections, the SoHo shop will also sell a range of its latest collaborations with fashion designer Raf Simons, musician Miles Kane and the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

Fred Perry’s Brooklyn store at 306 Grand Street, New York, remains open.

“Fred Perry has been part of the subcultural uniform since the 1950s, and the Laurel Wreath [logo] remains a signature of both individuality and of belonging”, Richard Gilmore, Fred Perry managing director, said. ”We’re excited to open a space where everyone is invited to experience the true sense of the brand, and what it has meant to people – from elite sportsmen through to fringe subcultures.”