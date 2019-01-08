First look: Alexander McQueen's new London flagship

Alexander McQueen has opened its relocated flagship store on London’s Old Bond Street, featuring a new design concept conceived by creative director Sarah Burton.

The flagship combines the previously separate womenswear store – which was located on 6-7 Old Bond Street – and the menswear store on Savile Row.

At 10,800 sq ft, the new unit at 27 Old Bond Street is four times larger than the old womenswear store and is spread over three floors.

The ground and first floors are home to womenswear and menswear, respectively.

The second floor hosts an experiential space, which will showcase pieces from the design house’s archive and current collections, along with related photography and artwork.

Burton worked with architect Smiljan Radic on the design concept, which takes its inspiration from nature. The main material used throughout the store is wood, and the fabrics used in the changing rooms and across the store’s facade will change each season to reflect the new collections.

The Old Bond Street flagship is Alexander McQueen’s only bricks-and-mortar store in the UK. Its design will be used as a template for future store openings in Shanghai, Monaco, Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York, Miami, Milan and Paris.

The brand is planning to double the number of stores it has worldwide to 128 in “the medium term”.

Alexander McQueen is stocked by Harrods, Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Liberty in the UK.