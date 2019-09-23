First look: Baracuta launches Japanese jacket collab

Mastermind was founded by designer Masaaki Homma in 1997, and creates pieces that focus on high-quality fabrics and minimalist style.

The collaboration with Baracuta brings this aesthetic to the signature Harrington jacket. Entirely black, it features the Mastermind skull logo on the chest and zip detailing on the sleeves, which undo to reveal the words “Mastermind x Baracuta”.

The style launched this week in 28 stockists internationally, including End and Browns.

Wholesale price for the jacket is £266. +39 051 4161411 baracuta.com