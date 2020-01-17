First Look: Barbour launches premium sub-brand

The new menswear brand features 10 of Barbour’s signature wax and quilted jackets, designed to represent the pinnacle of Barbour’s design expertise and history. It is designed to target a premium and luxury distribution.

Paul Wilkinson, global marketing and commercial director for the brand explains: “[Barbour Gold Standard] celebrates the expert craftsmanship and design knowledge we have gathered over 125 years,” he says.

“Barbour Gold Standard takes inspiration from some of the best known wax and quilt styles from our archive and elevates them to a ‘gold standard’ through the use of wax, tweed and oiled leather fabrics, updated trims, linings and buttons; the focus is on achieving the very highest level of luxury detailing.”

The 10 styles all reference signature designs from the Barbour archive, and update them with technical details. The Barbour Supa Border Wax, for example, is inspired by the original Border jacket that made Barbour a household name in the 1980s, but is updated with Thermore thermal insulation for extra warmth, and has an adjustable nylon hood to protect against the elements.

Prices have yet to be announced, and the brand was officially unveiled for the first time during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.