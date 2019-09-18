First look: Ben Sherman’s collaboration with Team GB

As the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games in 2020 come within striking distance, British menswear brand Ben Sherman has unveiled an exclusive capsule collection with Team GB.

Ben Sherman x Team GB

The 20-piece collection will launch in May 2020, and is comprised of menswear items including Harrington jackets, T-shirts and polo shirts, as well as kidswear, glasses and sunglasses.

Key items include the Lion polo shirt – an organic cotton short sleeve style with lion-print sleeve detailing. The Ben Sherman “target” logo has been reworked in celebration of the GB connection in a special “union target” incarnation, which references the Union Jack flag.

Other patriotic details in the collection reference the Union Jack motif, and there is stripe detailing through the collection.

Sustainability is an important focus for the Tokyo games – for example the gold, silver and bronze medals will all be made from recycled materials. The collection is following suit, and sustainable sourced materials are at its core.

The collection will be available for wholesale, and retail prices range from £25 for a belt to £120 for the Harrington jacket.

A portion of the proceeds from all sales of the Ben Sherman x Team GB collection will be donated to Team GB athletes.