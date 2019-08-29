First Look: Boux Avenue’s new direction

Lingerie retailer Boux Avenue has unveiled a new brand direction for autumn 19, headed by new brand and product director Zoe Price-Smith.

Price-Smith, who joined Boux Avenue in December last year from European lingerie giant Hunkemoller, was tasked with implementing a clearer, more defined handwriting and a design-led approach at the business. Previously, Boux Avenue did not have an inhouse design team.

Bouxtique by Boux Avenue

“I’ve built a design team that is a balance of young graduates and technical designers with lots of experience,” she said. “We’re concentrating on who our customer is and what they want. The focus is on creating one coherent look and one tone, rather than trying to offer everything to everybody. We want to be feminine, sexy and inspired by fashion, creating our own trends rather than following the market.”

As part of the new direction, Boux Avenue will unveil its first sub-brand, Bouxtique by Boux Avenue, later this year. Inspired by Paris, the 38-piece lingerie and nightwear collection will have a more premium feel than Boux Avenue’s main line, sitting at a slightly higher price point.

Key pieces will include vintage-inspired bras with eyelash lace, boned basques and kimono robes. Prices will range from £16 for knickers to £70 for basques and will be available in sizes 30-38 in an A-G cup. The collection will be available from Boux Avenue’s website and stores from November.

Boux Avenue appointed its first chief executive, Michael Kerr, in October 2018. Kerr previously spent 35 years at Marks & Spencer in a variety of roles, and most recently was director of menswear and kidswear.

In June, the retailer hired former M&S head of merchandising, Rachel Harley, as its new merchandising director.