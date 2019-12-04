First look: Canada Goose's 'Arctic store'

Canada Goose is launching a new experiential retail store called The Journey in Toronto, Canada, which will offer a sensory, digitally led “Arctic” experience for shoppers.

The new store, which opens at Sherway Gardens shopping mall on 5 December, will have no physical inventory but instead, consumers will be able to purchase from a digital kiosk with same-day delivery “wherever they need”.

Shoppers will walk through a crevasse to access the store, which will be divided into various rooms. A cold room with real snow will drop to -12°C and “immersive storytelling” will change with the seasons. The “elements room” will have 60 ft wide curved displays of arctic landscapes.

The luxury retailer’s signature parkas will be displayed with “hotspots” on key features of the garments that will enable relevant product information to be shown on a screen when a customer touches them.

Retail prices range from £75 for hats to £1,395 for parkas.

The concept was created to blend online retail with physical experience, which Dani Reiss, CEO of Canada Goose, said was a first for the retailer.

Reiss told Drapers: “This was an idea we’ve had for a while now, and what sparked it was thinking about how to over-index on experience. The question that intrigued me was whether we could have an inventory-free store that would act more like ecommerce than a traditional bricks-and-mortar shop.

“We’re a relatively new player in the retail industry and we know how much consumer behaviour is changing, so this is an opportunity for us to push traditional retail boundaries and see what can work.”

When asked where the new concept will be rolled out to next, Reiss said the company is ”focused on the Sherway store and bringing this new offering” to its customers in Toronto”.

He added: ”We continue to see a lot of potential for our brand both at home and internationally, and we are excited to meet that demand through both ecommerce and stores, complementing the reach of our wholesale partners.

“By the end of the year we will have a total of 20 stores worldwide and we are thrilled to be opening our third European store this holiday season in Paris on Rue Saint-Honoré.”

The concept was brought to life by design firm Ideo, along with architecture firm Gensler and creative experience agency Digital Kitchen.