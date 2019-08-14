Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

First look: Diesel opens in Coal Drops Yard

14 August 2019 By

Diesel has opened its new concept store at Coal Drops Yard in London’s King’s Cross.

The store design mirrors the Diesel shop at Østergade 12-14, 1100 in Copenhagen, Denmark, where the new concept debuted on 2 May.

The core aspects of the new store concept revolve around flexibility and easily changing the layout based on collections, consumer demands, trends and activations.

The store design will be rolled out to two more locations in central London, the locations of which are still to be confirmed.

