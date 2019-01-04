Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

First Look: Ellesse teams up with Liam Hodges

4 January 2019 By

As London Fashion Week Men’s (LFWM) prepares to kick off the new season this weekend, Italian heritage brand Ellesse and London designer Liam Hodges have debuted a new collaboration for autumn 19.

Comprising of 15 “snowear” apparel styles and three footwear designs geared towards skiing and snowboarding, the partnership will be launched as part of Hodges’ LFWM show on 5 January.

Items are inspired by the Ellesse archives, with a focus on the brand’s skiwear heritage. Key pieces include ski jackets, trousers and tracksuits, while footwear styles inspired by 1990s chunky trainers and moon boots feature velcro detailing and rubber soles.

Eyecatching prints include reworkings of geographical maps, microscopic details of snow and a fusion of the Liam Hodges and Ellesse logos, all in a bright alpine colour palette of blue, white and grey.

The collection will go on sale on the Ellesse website in September.

