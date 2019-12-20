First Look: Emma Willis x Next sportswear collection

Television presenter Emma Willis has today launched a 14-piece sportswear collection in collaboration with retailer Next.

The womenswear collection comprises sports bras, loose vests, leggings, loungewear and swimsuits for high and low-intensity sports workouts.

Products are available in sizes 6-22 (XS-XXL) on the Next website from 20 December and in selected stores from 31 December.

Retail prices range from £16 for a high neck vest top to £38 for a swimsuit.

“Sportswear was something I really wanted to do… January just seems perfect because you have that month of indulgence for Christmas”, Willis said. “It was really important to do sportswear that looked really good but was functional and also didn’t cost the earth.”