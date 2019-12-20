Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

First Look: Emma Willis x Next sportswear collection

20 December 2019 By

G59 mb f sh254412 lm 092

1/8

Hide caption

  • G59 mb f sh254412 lm 092
  • G59 mb g sh22564 lm 0046
  • G59 mb a sh075572 lm 017 2
  • G59 mb b sh209380 lm 076
  • G59 mb c sh028690 lm 068
  • G59 mb h sh510855 lm 119
  • G59 mb i sh00000 lm 735 (1)
  • G59 mb a sh446829 lm 327

Television presenter Emma Willis has today launched a 14-piece sportswear collection in collaboration with retailer Next. 

The womenswear collection comprises sports bras, loose vests, leggings, loungewear and swimsuits for high and low-intensity sports workouts. 

Products are available in sizes 6-22 (XS-XXL) on the Next website from 20 December and in selected stores from 31 December. 

Retail prices range from £16 for a high neck vest top to £38 for a swimsuit. 

“Sportswear was something I really wanted to do… January just seems perfect because you have that month of indulgence for Christmas”, Willis said. “It was really important to do sportswear that looked really good but was functional and also didn’t cost the earth.” 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.