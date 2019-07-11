First look: Fila collaborates with Weekday

Heritage sportswear brand Fila has paired up with Scandi retailer Weekday for a summer collaboration inspired by 1990s rave culture.

The 25 item collection launched on 11 July exclusively on Weekday’s website and features styles for men and women.

Archive styles from both brands are reworked for the collection, which features designs with a grungy, urban aesthetic – emblazoned throughout with Fila’s logo.

Tapping into the high street’s continuing focus on the 1990s trend, styles are inspired by rave and festival culture. Neon, tie-dye and reflective materials are key, with silhouettes referencing oversized 1990s hoodies, tracksuits and jackets.

Bold, skin-tight crop tops and leggings also feature for women.

Stand out items include a tie-dye black and stone coloured men’s sweatshirt and a pair of charcoal grey oversized tracksuit trousers for women. The neon green items are also sure to be a hit with young shoppers as the summer festival season kicks off.

Prices range from £18 for a swim top to £90 for a jacket; weekday.com