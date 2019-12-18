First look: Flannels opens biggest store in Belfast

Luxury retailer Flannels has opened its biggest store yet in a former House of Fraser store on Belfast’s Victoria Square.

The 30,000 sq ft store, designed by Argent, is the entire top floor of the former HoF store. The rest of the shop will be refurbished and transformed into a Frasers next year.

The store offers luxury brands including Balenciaga, Valentino, and Off-White, as well as Flannels’ first cafe and bar, run by local operators the Writers Cafe Group.

Michael Murray, head of elevation at Frasers Group – formerly Sports Direct – said: “Our next-generation, elevated stores offer customers the biggest and best brands in luxury fashion and contemporary streetwear all under one roof.”