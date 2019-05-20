First look: Footasylum's Sevenstore debuts bricks and mortar

Footasylum-owned online platform Sevenstore has opened its first bricks-and-mortar store.

The 4,951 sq ft store opened in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle this weekend.

Sevenstore launched as an online platform last November, selling men’s clothing, footwear and accessories, covering the streetwear and luxury markets. It has attracted a total of 2.4 million visitors since launch.

Spread across two floors of an industrial warehouse, the minimalist store was designed in collaboration with design agency Start.

The 2,174 sq ft ground floor acts as retail space, while the 2,777 sq ft basement will be used for music events, panel discussions and product launches, creating a creative, community-focused hub.

Sevenstore stocks more than 70 brands, ranging from established to emerging names, including Acne Studios, Martine Rose, Off-White and A Cold Wall.

It is led by buying director Mark Macdonald, who joined in January 2018 from 18 Montrose, where he was head of buying. He oversees the creative and product development of the store and website.

In March, JD Sports agreed to buy Footasylum in a deal that valued the company at £90.1m.