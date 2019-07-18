First look: French Connection opens central London concept store

The 4,000 sq ft store, dubbed French Connection Studios, is split across two floors and features women’s and men’s wear, accessories, homeware and fragrance.

The new store offers exclusive products including a selection of womenswear dresses designed especially for the shop, with a limited number of each style available.

The space also houses a photography studio, where the in-house team will shoot digital and influencer content.

Partnering with London-based artisan coffee shop Fernandez & Wells, customers can enjoy a coffee, glass of wine or bite to eat inside the space, or enjoy the outdoor seating overlooking its Mayfair surroundings.

Stephen Marks, founder, CEO and chairman, said: “We are extremely pleased to be opening a new store in a retail location better suited to French Connection’s premium high street aesthetic. French Connection Studios Duke Street is a great space, perfect for creating a fresh look and brand experience for our consumers.”

Keith Bailey, Mayfair director, Grosvenor Britain and Ireland, said: “The store will provide an immersive brand journey that will improve the retail environment for those visiting and working in this part of the West End. The brand’s genuine commitment to deliver an innovative retail experience provides a compelling reason to visit, and will foster a more active, interesting and useful neighbourhood. The signing supports our renewed focus on our delivery of a retail portfolio which responds to changing consumer habits, and the evolution of north Mayfair as an exciting destination for shopping and leisure.”