First look: Ganni opens debut London store

The Danish womenswear brand opened the doors to its first UK store today (16 August) in London’s Soho.

Ganni 017 Ganni spring 20 at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Located at 26 Beak Street, the 2750 sq ft store is Ganni’s first outside of Scandinavia, where it has 22 shops across Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

As part of the launch, the store will stock three exclusive ‘London’ styles only available to buy in store.

The opening nods to the brand’s sustainability focus, via fixtures and fittings, such as display podiums made from recycled plastic waste and trays made from pressed waste fabrics, as well as the store’s garment take back scheme.

This aims to help shoppers to recycle pre-owned items of clothing, allowing customers to drop off unwanted clothing and footwear from any brand, in any condition. Ganni will donate any take back textile profits to I:CO circularity research projects.

Led by husband and wife team creative director Ditte Reffstrup and founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, Ganni has seen a meteoric rise to success thanks to its unique yet wearable clothing and contemporary price points. It is now stocked in 400 retailers internationally.

Two US flagship stores, in New York and Los Angeles, are set to open this autumn.