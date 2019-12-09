Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

First Look: Ganni's new Miami flagship

9 December 2019 By

Danish womenswear brand Ganni has opened the doors to a new 1,400 sq ft flagship in the Miami Design District in Florida. 

The store, which opened on 5 December, features limited edition clothing exclusive to the Miami store. It is located at 99 NE 39th Street in the Miami Design District, which is a creative neighbourhood and shopping destination dedicated to innovative fashion, design, art, architecture and dining. 

It comes after the brand opened stores in Soho in London, plus New York, West Hollywood and Los Angeles this autumn. 

The concept of the new stores has been inspired by the family home of Ganni’s founders, husband-and-wife Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup. Store interiors are filled with an eclectic mix of ceramics and artworks from up-and-coming female artists including Nina Nørgaard, Jessica Hans and Emma Kohlmann. They also feature unique vintage furniture pieces from Danish mid-century designers such as Børge Mogensen and Hans Wegner. 

“Opening in the heart of Miami’s Design District is such an exciting move for us”, Ditte Reffstrup, creative director of GANNI, said. “I grew up in Denmark in the 1980s watching the vibrant colours of Miami Vice and I love how the city has transformed into a global art capital. I’ve always loved the buzzing street life, bold colours and signature art deco architecture – it’s such an easy-going lifestyle that goes well with the GANNI girl’s mindset.”

Ganni has 25 concept stores across Europe, New York and Los Angeles.

 

 

