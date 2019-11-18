First Look: Gieves & Hawkes unveils Ettinger accessories room

The Savile Row tailor partnered with Ettinger last year and launched the accessories brand’s products in its flagship store. The partnership has now expanded and Ettinger product has been allocated its own room - The Ettinger Accessories Room - at 1 Savile Row.

The heritage brand will now be able to present a wider range of accessories and bags in the room located at the centre of the store. There is also an archive display for customers to learn about Ettinger’s production in the Midlands.

CEO, Robert Ettinger, said: “The new Ettinger Accessories Room showcases the most extensive selection of our accessories and bags in a UK retailer to date and with the retailer being one of the finest tailors in the world and with one of the most iconic addresses in the global men’s tailoring world.”

To launch the room, Ettinger will offer personalisation on any item purchased this Friday.