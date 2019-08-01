First look: Hades launches menswear

Premium knitwear brand Hades has made its first foray into menswear.

Known for its bold slogans and quirky designs, Hades’ latest collection references pop band Devo and introduces styles for men.

The collection is the second in a series of three limited edition ranges inspired by musicians. English punk band X-Ray Spex was the focus for the first collection.

The brand also plans to launch a full menswear collection next year, which will be available for wholesale from autumn 20. Hades says the men’s range will be in keeping with the brand’s overall aesthetic but use different styles and colourways from womenswear.

It is hoping to gain stockists for the menswear collection in Japan and Korea, where the brand already has a customer base.

Hades will be stocked by department store Harvey Nichols in the UK from November. Existing stockists include Japan’s Spick & Span and Journal Standard, and LA’s Ron Herman.

Hades was founded in 2015 by Cassie Holland. All the brand’s products are made using pure lambswool and are made in Hawick, Scotland.