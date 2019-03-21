Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

First Look: Hanger debuts menswear with Urban Outfitters collaboration

21 March 2019 By

Sustainable Japanese streetwear brand Hanger is making its first foray into menswear, via an exclusive collaboration with retailer Urban Outfitters.

Hanger was founded in 2013 by Claire Yukira Davis and creates directional womenswear clothing. Originally focusing on latex styles in bold, bright colours, the brand now incorporates more traditional fabrics into its collections.

Hanger’s new menswear styles include graphic printed sweaters, hoodies and T-shirts with a 1990s aesthetic. Highlights from the eight piece collection include a vibrant orange hoodie and a quilted navy utility gilet with a satin finish. 

The collaboration launches this week online and in six Urban Outfitters stores in the UK.

Retail prices for the collection range from £39 for T-shirts to £320 for a jacket.

