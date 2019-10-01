First look: Harrods launches new skincare emporium

Harrods has opened a 9,000 sq ft skincare emporium, following the completion of the first phase of the redevelopment of its beauty halls in June.

The bright, contemporary space houses more than 40 brands on the ground floor of the Knightsbridge store, including natural/chemical-free, doctor-led and Japanese products, as well as the latest gadgets in beauty and skincare. Exclusives in the hall include the European debut of Clé De Peau Beauté, which is launching exclusively at Harrods; the UK exclusive of Japanese cult brand Decorte; and the UK exclusive of Wildsmith Skin.

Customers will have access to discreet consultation spaces and brands will offer individually designed areas where buyers can test new products or get expert advice.

Designed by GA Architects, the hall has a fresh and light colour palette alongside new terrazzo flooring and heritage-inspired architectural detailing, which complements the overall beauty hall scheme. Marble pillars and ribbed glass retain an open feel, while the back walls feature a lit cascade of geometric leaves. New illuminated skylights with bronze detailing give the impression of a glasshouse.

Annalise Fard, director of beauty, said: “We have created an innovative and immersive shopping experience that is unmistakably Harrods, and makes the beauty hall the ultimate beauty sweetshop. We have listened to the needs of our customers and responded with a range of brands that focus on delivering the best results. Whether that’s medi-cosmetic beauty or taking a unique approach to sustainability, our curation is a true testament to our commitment to fulfilling our customers’ beauty needs, cementing Harrods’ status as a trusted beauty authority.”

By 2020, Harrods will have expanded its beauty division to nearly 90,000 sq ft across five floors. The year-long regeneration will result in a 53% increase in the area devoted to make-up, fragrance, skincare and specialist beauty services. The retailer said the aim is to create “an immersive, inspiring and inclusive experience for customers – the ultimate beauty environment”.