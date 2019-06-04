First look: H&M x Love Stories swimwear

Following a lingerie collection in 2018, H&M has expanded its collaboration with Dutch brand Love Stories, launching a swimwear range for summer.

With a candy-coated colour palette, Love Stories’ characteristic romantic prints and sportswear influences are core to the collection.

Triangle bikinis, bandeaus and off the shoulder one-piece styles all feature in the collection, alongside a range of beach cover-ups including kaftans and printed shorts.

In addition to the more whimsical items, a longsleeved surf swimsuit, leopard print bucket hat and sporty pink bum bag are all highlights.

The 25 item collection launches in stores and online 13 June.

Prices range from £9.99 for a T-shirt to £49.99 for a long-sleeve swimsuit; hm.com