First Look: House of Holland x Speedo

London based womenswear brand House of Holland has teamed up with swimwear label Speedo for a spring 19 collaboration.
Comprised of 10 pieces, ranging from bikinis and swimsuits to long-sleeve zip suits and leg suits, the eclectic prints in the collection give a bold and youthful aesthetic.
Tie-dye and textile prints are inspired by the House of Holland spring 19 collection – which was themed around the idea of global travellers.
The collection went on sale today (22 May), stocked by Asos, Urban Outfitters and Browns.
Wholesale prices range from £30 for a bikini to £110 for a one-piece; 0345 850 8582; speedo.co.uk houseodholland.co.uk
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.