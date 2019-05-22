First Look: House of Holland x Speedo

London based womenswear brand House of Holland has teamed up with swimwear label Speedo for a spring 19 collaboration.

Comprised of 10 pieces, ranging from bikinis and swimsuits to long-sleeve zip suits and leg suits, the eclectic prints in the collection give a bold and youthful aesthetic.

Tie-dye and textile prints are inspired by the House of Holland spring 19 collection – which was themed around the idea of global travellers.

The collection went on sale today (22 May), stocked by Asos, Urban Outfitters and Browns.

Wholesale prices range from £30 for a bikini to £110 for a one-piece; 0345 850 8582; speedo.co.uk houseodholland.co.uk