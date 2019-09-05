First look: Inside Flannels' Oxford Street flagship

The long-awaited store is the retailer’s 44th in the UK and its first in the capital.

The £10m store houses four floors of men’s and women’s designer clothing and accessories from brands including Balmain, Burberry, Ganni, Gucci, Off-White, Versace and Vetements.

The store has been designed by Italian studio P con P, which has also created spaces for Gucci, Tom Ford, Fiorucci and Saint Laurent, in partnership with artist Riccardo Previdi. The design is inspired by contemporary fashion and includes references to French symbolist painter Odilon Redon’s work.

A concept floor will host a range of services and experiences with permanent and guest collaborators and concessions, including exclusive customised sneakers by the Shoe Surgeon, curated watch edits by Watch Anish, technology by Bang & Olufsen, and luxury home accessories.

An interactive space will house a changing line-up of immersive experiences and events, including art installations. To kick off the launch, Flannels will be partnering with US sneaker store Flight Club. With locations in New York and LA, Flight Club’s first ever London-based retail space will be housed on the second floor of the Flannels flagship.

The store will also host Flannels Style and Collect service – a click-and-collect service that includes a personal styling service with one a member of the team.

The exterior of the Flannels store features a three-storey wall of digital screens which will host W1 Curates – one of the world’s biggest permanent digital public art installations. The programme will give established and emerging artists a platform to exhibit their work. Street artist Alec Monopoly will be one of the first to partner with the retailer and has created two custom pieces for the store. In addition to this, DJ nights will take place in store every Thursday and Saturday.

Flannels’ owner Sports Direct International says the investment in the Oxford Street flagship demonstrates its commitment to the high street, spearheaded by the group’s head of elevation, Michael Murray.

The group plans to open a further 16 Flannels stores over the next year.