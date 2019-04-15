First look: Johnstons of Elgin opens new Edinburgh flagship

Cashmere and woollen manufacturer Johnstons of Elgin has opened a new store for its eponymous own brand on Multrees Walk, the premium shopping district in the centre of Edinburgh.

The two-floor, 3,200 sq ft store is on a pedestrianised walkway close to Harvey Nichols, Louis Vuitton, Mulberry and Burberry.

It opened with Johnstons of Elgin’s spring 19 offer, including men’s and women’s knitwear, tailoring, scarves and accessories, as well as home interiors. It also houses the brand’s vicuna [South American relative of the Llama] wool collection.

Managing director of the company’s retail division, George McNeil, said the store fit was designed to educate customers about the company’s heritage.

“The product presentation will complement the manufacturing process; for example, the staircase features strands of wood to represent the yarn as it comes off the cone.”

Johnstons of Elgin has three existing stores in Scotland – two based at its mills in Elgin and Hawick, and one in St Andrews – and a flagship in London, which opened in December 2015.

It also operates a store in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and has concessions in Harrods, Berlin’s Kadewe and Joyce in Hong Kong.