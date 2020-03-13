First look: JW Anderson's new Soho flagship

British label JW Anderson has today opened its first flagship store in London’s Soho.

The 1,300 sq ft store is located on the corner of Brewer and Wardour Street.

The flagship will carry the full range of JW Anderson products including menswear, womenswear, small leather goods, shoes, handbags and accessories. It will also be home to special collaboration products including Converse x JW Anderson and the brand’s recently unveiled line for Moncler Genius.

The brand’s founder and creative director, Jonathan Anderson, said: “Ever since I moved to London from Northern Ireland I have been in love with Soho. There is an incredible energy in the area. It feels quintessentially London to me.”