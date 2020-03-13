First look: JW Anderson's new Soho flagship

British label JW Anderson has today opened its first flagship store in London’s Soho.
The 1,300 sq ft store is located on the corner of Brewer and Wardour Street.
The flagship will carry the full range of JW Anderson products including menswear, womenswear, small leather goods, shoes, handbags and accessories. It will also be home to special collaboration products including Converse x JW Anderson and the brand’s recently unveiled line for Moncler Genius.
The brand’s founder and creative director, Jonathan Anderson, said: “Ever since I moved to London from Northern Ireland I have been in love with Soho. There is an incredible energy in the area. It feels quintessentially London to me.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.