First Look: Kickers launches clothing

26 July 2019 By

Footwear brand Kickers is launching its debut clothing collection for autumn 19.

With a 1990s streetwear aesthetic, the line features 40 items across men’s and womenswear. Logo sweatshirts and T-shirts form the core of the collection, and highlights include a zip-front polo dress in womenswear and a pair of relaxed stone combat trousers in menswear.

Kickers has soared in popularity over recent seasons, thanks to the resurgence of a 1990s grunge aesthetic, and this clothing collection taps into the same trend in the young fashion market.

Salvation Ltd, the company behind menswear brands The Ragged Priest and Milk It, has produced the collection under licence from Kickers, designing and developing the collection and handling sales and distribution.

Urban Outfitters, Zalando and Asos are set to stock the brand, which anticipates a total of 20-30 stockists for the clothing range’s debut season.

Wholesale prices range from around £12 for tops to £26 for trousers. 01702 341122 kickers.co.uk

