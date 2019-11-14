First look: Kitri launches bridal collection

The nine-piece collection marks the brand’s first foray into the bridal category, and was inspired by founder Haeni Kim’s own experiences as a bride when she struggled to find fun “bridal” items for events surrounding the wedding day.

Dresses, jumpsuits and separates all feature in the collection, which is geared to be relaxed and contemporary. Bestselling styles from Kitri’s ready-to-wear collection – including the Chagall midi-dress and the Carrington maxi-dress– have been reworked in white and off-white colours as part of the offer.

Prices start at £195 for a lace dress and range to £245 for a jacquard maxi-dress. The collection will be available on Kitri’s website.

Kim said that the collection came about in response to customer demand, in addition to her own sense of a gap in the market for bridal clothing for occasions around the main event: “We received a lot of requests for playful, wearable and affordable bridalwear from our customers since the launch of the brand, so I’m very excited about our capsule bridal collection. We have designed a collection of dresses and jumpsuits that will be perfect for many occasions surrounding a modern wedding”