First Look: Louis Vuitton's New Bond Street revamp

Following 14 months of renovations, Louis Vuitton’s New Bond Street store will reopen its doors tomorrow with a burst of spectacle and colour.

Customers are welcomed into the new 17,500 sq ft store at 17 - 20 New Bond Street via a vivid Louis Vuitton branded installation on the exterior.

The space promises to be airy with double-height ceilings, large skylight and several transparent walls allowing customers to keep an eye on the variety of artwork incorporated into the design. A total of 43 works of art by 25 artists from around the world feature in the store, rendered by New York-based architect Peter Marino.

This includes works from Tracey Emin, Sarah Crowner and the Campana Brothers.

Where before stood an old LED staircase is now a double-helix staircase crafted in oak, that on the left leads up to women’s ready to wear on the first floor. Here is also a carpeted women’s shoe area alongside a high jewellery section. New Bond Street will be the only Louis Vuitton store in the world, aside from the Maison Vendôme in Paris, to hold a full high jewellery collection.

On the right, the staircase leads down to menswear on the lower ground floor with an exclusive area dedicated to men’s ready to wear and shoes by Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh.

Women’s accessories take pride of place on the ground floor, and on the second floor, customers can book an appointment for the use of three private shopping suites.

Two exclusive versions of the Dauphine bag will be launched at the opening of the store in burgundy and navy and dark teal and navy.