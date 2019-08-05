First Look: Mini Boden x Harry Potter

Mini Boden, the kidswear offer from British lifestyle brand Boden, has launched a collection inspired by the Harry Potter films in collaboration with film company Warner Bros.

The 81-piece autumn 19 collection launches in two drops. The first launches on 5 August and the second will arrive in October, selling through Boden’s website, retail stores and at Nordstrom in the US. The range features products for boys and girls, from new-borns to age 16.

The collection puts Mini Boden’s playful, heritage spin on Harry Potter’s characters and locations: 3D embroidery, colour-change sequins, and tactile fabrics such as velvet and jacquards add a sense of quality to the designs.

Alongside a range of basic “Hogwarts Breton” T-shirts and rugby shirts, stand-out pieces include a fluffy owl romper and an embellished bomber jacket.

In the second drop, highlights include a rich, black velvet cloak with embroidered details, a knitted jumper featuring the Hogwarts Quidditch pitch, and a cardigan with intarsia designs of Harry’s owl Hedwig and fake fur embellished shoulders.

Retail prices range from £16 for a printed T-shirt to £56 for an embroidered bomber jacket. boden.co.uk