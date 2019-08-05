First Look: Mini Boden x Harry Potter

Mini Boden, the kidswear offer from British lifestyle brand Boden, has launched a collection inspired by the Harry Potter films in collaboration with film company Warner Bros.
The 81-piece autumn 19 collection launches in two drops. The first launches on 5 August and the second will arrive in October, selling through Boden’s website, retail stores and at Nordstrom in the US. The range features products for boys and girls, from new-borns to age 16.
The collection puts Mini Boden’s playful, heritage spin on Harry Potter’s characters and locations: 3D embroidery, colour-change sequins, and tactile fabrics such as velvet and jacquards add a sense of quality to the designs.
Alongside a range of basic “Hogwarts Breton” T-shirts and rugby shirts, stand-out pieces include a fluffy owl romper and an embellished bomber jacket.
In the second drop, highlights include a rich, black velvet cloak with embroidered details, a knitted jumper featuring the Hogwarts Quidditch pitch, and a cardigan with intarsia designs of Harry’s owl Hedwig and fake fur embellished shoulders.
Retail prices range from £16 for a printed T-shirt to £56 for an embroidered bomber jacket. boden.co.uk
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.