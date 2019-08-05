Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

First Look: Mini Boden x Harry Potter

5 August 2019 By

Mini boden harry potter collaboration 3

  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 3
  • Mini boden hogwarts rugby shirt 19baut b0877 mul d02 £30
  • Mini boden harry potter hedwig cardigan g1473 drop2 £35 £40
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 6
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 8
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 19
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 18
  • Mini.boden.hogwarts rugby shirt.19baut b0877 mul £30 £35
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 10
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 4
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 17
  • Mini boden harry potter protego maxima magical cloak g1472 drop2 £56 £71
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 9
  • Mini.boden.hogwarts rugby shirt.19baut b0877 red £30
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 13
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 7
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 16
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 15
  • Mini boden harry potter quidditch match jumper b0888 drop2 £35 £40
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 12
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 14
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 11
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 2
  • Mini boden hogwarts house breton 19gaut g1482 yel £20
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 5
  • Mini boden hedwig romper 19uaut y0848 oat £26 £28
  • Mini boden harry potter collaboration 1

Mini Boden, the kidswear offer from British lifestyle brand Boden, has launched a collection inspired by the Harry Potter films in collaboration with film company Warner Bros.

The 81-piece autumn 19 collection launches in two drops. The first launches on 5 August and the second will arrive in October, selling through Boden’s website, retail stores and at Nordstrom in the US. The range features products for boys and girls, from new-borns to age 16.

The collection puts Mini Boden’s playful, heritage spin on Harry Potter’s characters and locations: 3D embroidery, colour-change sequins, and tactile fabrics such as velvet and jacquards add a sense of quality to the designs.

Alongside a range of basic “Hogwarts Breton” T-shirts and rugby shirts, stand-out pieces include a fluffy owl romper and an embellished bomber jacket.

In the second drop, highlights include a rich, black velvet cloak with embroidered details, a knitted jumper featuring the Hogwarts Quidditch pitch, and a cardigan with intarsia designs of Harry’s owl Hedwig and fake fur embellished shoulders.

Retail prices range from £16 for a printed T-shirt to £56 for an embroidered bomber jacket. boden.co.uk

