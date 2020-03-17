First look: Monsoon launches sustainable range

Named after an Indian tree, the range is made using traditional techniques by artisans in India. It also uses organic cotton and Lenzing Ecovero, which is derived from renewable wood sources.

Techniques used throughout the collection include wood blocking, screen printing and batik – a traditional dyeing technique that uses wax to make patterns.

Key pieces include tiered batik print midi-dresses and a kimono made from Lenzing Ecovero.

Retail prices range from £35 for tops to £75 for dresses.