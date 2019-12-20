Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

First Look: Nasty Gal debuts activewear

20 December 2019 By

Boohoo Group-owned Nasty Gal is launching its first-ever women’s activewear range on 8 January. 

The collection, which will be sold on the Nasty Gal website, comprises gym leggings, T-shirts, swimming costumes and sports bras. Sizes range from 6 to 14, and go up to size 24 on selected styles. 

The collection uses a “transitional, tonal” palette. Retail prices will range between £15 and £30. 

