First Look: Nasty Gal debuts activewear

Boohoo Group-owned Nasty Gal is launching its first-ever women’s activewear range on 8 January.

The collection, which will be sold on the Nasty Gal website, comprises gym leggings, T-shirts, swimming costumes and sports bras. Sizes range from 6 to 14, and go up to size 24 on selected styles.

The collection uses a “transitional, tonal” palette. Retail prices will range between £15 and £30.