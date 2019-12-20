First Look: Nasty Gal debuts activewear

Boohoo Group-owned Nasty Gal is launching its first-ever women’s activewear range on 8 January.
The collection, which will be sold on the Nasty Gal website, comprises gym leggings, T-shirts, swimming costumes and sports bras. Sizes range from 6 to 14, and go up to size 24 on selected styles.
The collection uses a “transitional, tonal” palette. Retail prices will range between £15 and £30.
