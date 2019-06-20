First Look: Nasty Gal launches collaboration with Emily Ratajkowski

Young fashion brand Nasty Gal has launched a collaboration with model, actress and Instagram star Emily Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski has over 22 million followers on Instagram and has collaborated with Nasty Gal on a 55 item collection.

The offer went on sale 19 June on the Nasty Gal website, and products on offer include a variety of slinky, feminine dresses and separates nodding to summer trends including prairie square necklines, and 1990s ruching on silky mini slip dresses.

Stand out styles include silky separates, such as midi skirts and camisoles, as well as voluminous sleeve crop tops – featuring hook and eye fastenings and dramatic square neck lines. An oversized, tan linen suit is also a highlight.

Prices range from £14 for a top to £80 for a dress; nastygal.com