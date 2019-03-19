Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

First look: Office unveils new store concept

19 March 2019 By

Footwear retailer Office has launched its new store concept on London’s Oxford Street.

The 1,628 sq ft shop has been designed to appeal to a fashion-forward female shopper.

The shop features a clearer and more edited product assortment than the traditional Office shop fit, and brands displayed will be changed weekly. It is bright and airy, and has white walls, a pale parquet floor and mirrored finishings.

