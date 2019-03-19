First look: Office unveils new store concept

Footwear retailer Office has launched its new store concept on London’s Oxford Street.
The 1,628 sq ft shop has been designed to appeal to a fashion-forward female shopper.
The shop features a clearer and more edited product assortment than the traditional Office shop fit, and brands displayed will be changed weekly. It is bright and airy, and has white walls, a pale parquet floor and mirrored finishings.
