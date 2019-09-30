Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

First look: Pentland’s new brand 52 Degrees LDN

30 September 2019 By

Caroline 30587 selection

1/16

Hide caption

  • Caroline 30587 selection
  • 190418 52degrees35162
  • 190418 52degrees35178
  • 52 degrees still life12717
  • 52 degrees still life12652
  • 190418 52degrees35184
  • Simone 29628 selection
  • 190418 52degrees35166
  • 190418 52degrees35193
  • 190418 52degrees35186
  • 190418 52degrees35174
  • 190418 52degrees35161
  • 190418 52degrees35180
  • 190418 52degrees35199
  • 52 degress social 1928862 selection
  • 190418 52degrees35193 1

Simplicity, wearability and comfort are key to 52 Degrees LDN, Pentland’s new women’s footwear brand.

The debut core collection is comprised of four classic styles: ballet flats, loafers, court shoes and Chelsea boots, all of which have been specifically constructed with comfort as a focus.

The designs appear in contemporary colourways such as blush pink, peachy beige and yellow, as well as classic black. Comfort features include trainer inspired foam linings and slip resistant soles.

Shoes are designed in London and made by a family run factory in Spain. The brand’s name refers to the latitudinal axis co-ordinates of London.

The brand launched its core range direct to consumer on 30 September via its own website, and seasonal colourways will be introduced to the collection from autumn 20.

At present, Pentland has no plans to wholesale the brand. 

Retail prices range from £80 for a ballet flat to £150 for a Chelsea Boot; 52degreeslondon.com

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.