First look: Pentland’s new brand 52 Degrees LDN

Simplicity, wearability and comfort are key to 52 Degrees LDN, Pentland’s new women’s footwear brand.

The debut core collection is comprised of four classic styles: ballet flats, loafers, court shoes and Chelsea boots, all of which have been specifically constructed with comfort as a focus.

The designs appear in contemporary colourways such as blush pink, peachy beige and yellow, as well as classic black. Comfort features include trainer inspired foam linings and slip resistant soles.

Shoes are designed in London and made by a family run factory in Spain. The brand’s name refers to the latitudinal axis co-ordinates of London.

The brand launched its core range direct to consumer on 30 September via its own website, and seasonal colourways will be introduced to the collection from autumn 20.

At present, Pentland has no plans to wholesale the brand.

Retail prices range from £80 for a ballet flat to £150 for a Chelsea Boot; 52degreeslondon.com