First look: Quiz to launch swimwear

Quiz is launching swimwear for the first time this spring.
The 43-piece collection includes bikinis, swimsuits and kaftans, and accessories such as headbands and sunglasses.
The collection is available in sizes 8 to 16. Retail prices range from £10.99 to £29.99.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.