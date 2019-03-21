Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

First look: Quiz to launch swimwear

21 March 2019

Quiz is launching swimwear for the first time this spring.

The 43-piece collection includes bikinis, swimsuits and kaftans, and accessories such as headbands and sunglasses.

The collection is available in sizes 8 to 16. Retail prices range from £10.99 to £29.99.

