First look: Quiz x Sam Faiers

Fast fashion retailer Quiz has tapped social media star and reality TV celebrity Sam Faiers for its latest collaboration collection, launching 9 May.
As social media and reality TV celebrities continue to shape young shoppers’ wardrobes, collaborations are a big draw for brands seeking to capture the attention of young fashion shoppers.
Quiz is the latest retailer tapping into this social power – it is launching a collaboration with former The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers. The 37-piece collection will debut on 9 May, both online and in Quiz stores and concessions.
The summer-focused collection features midi-dresses, playsuits and an on-trend shorts suit style, all in bold colours and dramatic floral prints. A bardot-neck midi-dress in blue and white tie-dye is a highlight
Prices for the collection range from £14.99 for a top to £36.99 for a dress. All items are available in sizes 6 to 18.
Faiers now stars in the ITV show The Mummy Diaries.
