First look: Rihanna and LVMH's Fenty brand

Fenty, the luxury label of singer Rihanna and LVMH, will launch in a pop-up store in Paris on 24 May and online on 29 May.
The collection comprises womenswear, accessories, footwear and eyewear in “simple yet elevated” materials, representing a modern take on classic silhouettes.
Fenty product will be available on a “see now, wear now” basis. Each release will focus on a specific selection of product. Each drop will contain special-edition pieces, available for a limited time, and core items.
Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and who is CEO and artistic director of Fenty, said: “Women are forces of this earth. We are multi-faceted, complex, vulnerable yet bulletproof, and Fenty speaks to all of our intricacies.
“Some days I want to be submissive, many days I’m completely in charge and most days I feel like being both … so it was imperative that we created a line versatile enough to embrace and celebrate us in that way. The collections are easily worn together and meant to be staples in our wardrobe.”
