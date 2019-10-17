First look: Selfridges unveils its Christmas windows

Selfridges has unveiled its iconic Christmas window campaign, becoming the first department store in the world to launch its in-store displays and windows for the Christmas season.
This year’s theme is ‘Future Fantasy, a Christmas for Modern Times’. Each window at the Oxford Street store features a modern reimagining of a well-known fairytale.
These include Rapunzel, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk and Goldilocks.
The store’s largest and triple-sided window, on the corner of Oxford Street and Orchard Street reimagines the boat from The Owl and The Pussycat. It features a shipwrecked feast from the Selfridges’ Food Hall amongst crashing waves, with the tale’s giant moon, and moving boat and oars.
Inside the store, a 13m high mirrored Christmas tree hung in the central atrium will be lit daily by a light show.
Selfridges’ Christmas in numbers
> 500 strong team working on the Christmas project across four stores and online
> More than 100 people working non-stop rotated shifts over 10 days to complete the windows
> Over 85,000 Christmas baubles
> 5km of handrail garland
> Over 15,000m of LED lights
> 13,000 paper decorations hung across the ceilings
> A 1.5 tonne, 13m mirrored Christmas tree hung in the London central atrium
> More than 100 bespoke mirrored Christmas trees in the London store
