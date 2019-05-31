First Look: Snoop Dogg x Duke and Dexter

Luxury British footwear brand Duke and Dexter is launching an 18 piece collaboration with US rapper Snoop Dogg.

The collection will feature 18 signature Duke and Dexter styles, including the Duke loafer, Reed mules and Dexter slides, reworked with Snoop Dogg themed motifs. These include embroidered portraits of the rappers face, dice motifs and mini marijuana leaf prints.

The theme for the collection is “Pool to Party” and came about after the brand made custom designs for the rapper.

The brand will create an extremely limited run of the styles, with 1,000 items in total. The range will launch 10 June and will be sold exclusively at Selfridges, Duke and Dexter’s Covent Garden store and online.

The limited run is part of Duke and Dexter’s wider strategy, focusing on exclusivity, individuality and sustainability.

Prices start at £160 for a slide and range to £240 for an embroidered style; dukeanddexter.com