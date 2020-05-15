Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

First look: Spanx activewear to make UK debut

15 May 2020 By

Spanx activewear

1/4

Hide caption

  • Spanx activewear
  • Spanx
  • Spanx two
  • Spanx activewear 2

US underwear brand Spanx has today launched its activewear line Spanx Active in the UK for the first time. 

The 17-piece collection will be sold exclusively on the Selfridges website. 

Spanx Active is currently available in several of its US retail partner stores and on Spanx.com. It launched in Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland last week.

The range comprises sports bras, gym leggings and cycling shorts. 

The collection is available in sizes XS to 3XL. Retail prices range from £38 for a sports bra to £168 for a drape-front coat.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.