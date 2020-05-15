First look: Spanx activewear to make UK debut

US underwear brand Spanx has today launched its activewear line Spanx Active in the UK for the first time.

The 17-piece collection will be sold exclusively on the Selfridges website.

Spanx Active is currently available in several of its US retail partner stores and on Spanx.com. It launched in Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland last week.

The range comprises sports bras, gym leggings and cycling shorts.

The collection is available in sizes XS to 3XL. Retail prices range from £38 for a sports bra to £168 for a drape-front coat.