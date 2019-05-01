First Look: Urban Outfitters and Laura Ashley's 1990s print revival

Urban Outfitters has collaborated with classic lifestyle brand Laura Ashley on a womenswear collection that revives some of the label’s classic prints.

Launching on 7 May in stores and on the Urban Outfitters website, the collection features nine clothing items and three swimwear designs.

Styles feature Laura Ashley’s retro, 1990s-inspired ditsy floral prints.

A pink and white chinoiserie print baby-doll dress with square neck and puffed sleeves is a standout, tapping into the incoming trend for baroque and Elizabethan-inspired necklines.

Other stand-out styles include a sunflower print co-ord comprising a shirred back blouse and pedal-pusher cycling shorts.

Retail prices for the collection range from £28 for a top to £89 for a dress.