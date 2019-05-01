Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

First Look: Urban Outfitters and Laura Ashley's 1990s print revival

1 May 2019 By

Laura ashley at urban outfitters winona blouse £34 €45

1/9

Hide caption

  • Laura ashley at urban outfitters winona blouse £34 €45
  • Laura ashley at urban outfitters bella dress £49 €65
  • Laura ashley at urban outfitters georgia dress £85 €115
  • Laura ashley at urban outfitters maisy dress £45 €59
  • Laura ashley at urban outfitters lucille blouse £32 €45
  • Laura ashley at urban outfitters penelope dress £45 €59
  • Laura ashley at urban outfitters mara top £49 €65
  • Laura ashley at urban outfitters penelope dress £45 €59 2
  • Laura ashley at urban outfitters christy bike short £28 €39

Urban Outfitters has collaborated with classic lifestyle brand Laura Ashley on a womenswear collection that revives some of the label’s classic prints.

Launching on 7 May in stores and on the Urban Outfitters website, the collection features nine clothing items and three swimwear designs.

Styles feature Laura Ashley’s retro, 1990s-inspired ditsy floral prints.

A pink and white chinoiserie print baby-doll dress with square neck and puffed sleeves is a standout, tapping into the incoming trend for baroque and Elizabethan-inspired necklines.

Other stand-out styles include a sunflower print co-ord comprising a shirred back blouse and pedal-pusher cycling shorts.

Retail prices for the collection range from £28 for a top to £89 for a dress.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.