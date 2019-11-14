First look: Vans steps on to Oxford Street

Footwear brand Vans is opening its largest European store at 214 Oxford Street in London.
The 4,714 sq ft store officially opens on 21 November and stocks a wide selection of footwear, clothing and accessories across men’s, women’s and kids’ wear, as well as the brand’s pro-skate and surf ranges.
It also houses a Customs Lab, where consumers will be able to customise their purchases with the help of in-store artists.
The Vans Oxford Street store launch is part of a wider UK retail transformation, under which Vans has refitted existing stores, including its Carnaby Street branch, and opened a first-of-its-kind boutique store in Covent Garden last month.
