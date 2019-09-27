First look: Victoria's Secret teams up with LA's For Love & Lemons

LA-based womenswear label For Love & Lemons has teamed up with lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret, marking its first collaboration with a retailer that has a UK presence.

The collection will be exclusively available at selected Victoria’s Secret stores across the US and the UK, including the retailer’s Bond Street flagship, which is home to a For Love & Lemons shop-in-shop. It will also be available online at Victoria’s Secret’s website.

Floral and feminine, the collaboration includes lingerie, nightwear and knitwear. Stand-out pieces include brightly coloured lingerie sets decorated with heavy embroidery, satin bodysuits and floral robes with delicate button detailing.

Much of the collection blurs the line between underwear and outerwear – a key trend in the lingerie market. Retail prices range from £25 for thongs to £129 for a lace slip dress.

For Love & Lemons co-founder Laura Hall told Drapers that the brand is keen to expand in the UK: “We’re definitely looking to expand our presence in the UK, because it is such a fashion-forward market. We have a strong following here. Although we’re an LA-based label, most of our Instagram followers are based in New York, then London and then LA.

“By partnering with Victoria Secret, we’re dipping a toe into the UK market.”

For Love & Lemons was founded by Hall and her close friend, Gillian Kern, in 2011. The duo met as children in Wyoming and ran a lemonade stand together, later combining their shared love of fashion to launch the clothing brand. It now offers ready-to-wear, swimwear, lingerie and childrenswear.