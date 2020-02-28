First Look: Warehouse debuts menswear collection

Warehouse has unveiled its debut menswear range for spring 20 - with a collection designed to create a seasonal capsule wardrobe.

It is the first time the retailer has offered menswear, and the range will launch in March online, in selected Warehouse stores and with Next and Zalando.

Sustainability is key to the collection and products feature fibres with a low environmental impact, including organic cotton, sustainable viscose and recycled polyester. The entire range has at least 50% sustainable fabrics per item. Retail prices range from £15 for a T-shirt to £220 for a coat.

Utility workwear inspires the aesthetic of the offer and key styles include tapered trousers, granddad collar shirts and colour block crew sweatshirts.

Paula Stewart, managing director for Warehouse, said: “[the launch] allows the brand to prioritise sustainability but because it leads us to fill what we believe, is a gap in the market, and after 40 years of being a cornerstone of womenswear retail, spring 20 will mark a new chapter in the brand’s history.”